"He fights for more than just himself" - Muhammad Ali's grandson Nico Ali Walsh hails Tyson Fury as one of the 'top 5 heavyweights of all time'

In a recent interview with Brian Davis, Nico Ali Walsh spoke about Tyson Fury and tagged the boxer as among the 'top 5 heavyweights of all time'. He also commended Fury's impressive performance in his last match against Deontay Wilder.

Commenting on the fight, Nico Ali Walsh said:

"I have a vested interest in him, you know. Sugar, who has been training him... It was such an amazing fight. I truly do believe that Tyson Fury is top 5 heavyweights of all time... and yeah, that was an amazing fight. And like I said, he fights for more than just himself and that's why he can do the things he can do."

Further into the interview, they went on to talk about Nico Ali's grandfather, the legendary boxer Muhammad Ali. They discussed the racism that the legend had to face back then despite being an Olympic champion.

Check out Muhammad Ali's undefeated grandson Nico Ali Walsh's interview with True Geordie below:

Nico Ali Walsh reveals on his favorite MMA fighter

Nico Ali Walsh, in the same interview, mentioned being a fan of UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

During the interview, 'The Ghost' mentioned that he likes Khabib because 'The Eagle' drew a lot of inspiration from Muhammad Ali. He also praised the Dagestani for everything he has achieved in the octagon ring. Nico Ali Walsh said:

"I'm mainly boxing, but definitely if there's a big fight going on, I have a ton of friends that are in the UFC, friends that are MMA fighters. I really loved Khabib. If someone says something nice about my grandfather, I automatically like them. I don't have to see anything else. But yeah, he was truly amazing."

Nico Ali Walsh also revealed that if he had realized Khabib's fondness for the legendary Ali sooner, he would have arranged a meeting between them.

During an interview with Mike Tyson on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast, Khabib revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo, Tyson and Muhammad Ali are the three athletes who have inspired him most.

