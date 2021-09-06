Did Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali fight? 

Mike Tyson and Muhammad Ali never fought inside the squared circle. Tyson made his professional boxing debut in 1985, while Ali fought his last professional fight in 1981.

Muhammad Ali is undoubtedly one of the greatest boxers to set foot inside the ring. 'The Greatest' influenced numerous boxers, fighters and athletes during his dominant reign. One of which was 'Iron' Mike Tyson.

Tyson has always been vocal about his respect and admiration for Muhammad Ali. 'Iron Mike' has stated numerous times that the boxing legend was one of his childhood heroes growing up.

Muhammad Ali was the greatest boxer of all time. He never allowed his spirits to break. Brain, skills and guts is how you define him. — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) January 30, 2013

After Muhammad Ali lost to Larry Holmes, a 14-year old Mike Tyson vowed to avenge Ali's loss. Speaking to Zab Judah, Tyson revealed how seeing his hero being beaten by Holmes in brutal fashion affected him in 1980.

"I was 14, and in 1980, October 2nd I went to Albany and I saw this on movie screen, Ali fight Holmes and Ali was getting the cr*p beat out of him for 10 rounds and when it was stopped everybody was crying.

"They said, 'you know you gotta avenge Ali right?" Exclaimed Mike Tyson. "And I said yes."

Watch Mike Tyson's interview with Zab Judah below:

Staying true to his promise, Tyson retained his WBA, WBC and IBF heavyweight titles against Larry Holmes. He knocked 'The Easton Assassin' out in the fourth round.

Mike Tyson hailed Muhammad Ali as the greatest of all time

In 1989, Mike Tyson revealed that Muhammad Ali would've beaten him if a super fight had ever taken place.

Tyson, while on the Arsenio Hall Show with Ali, was asked about who'd have won if the two greatest fighters of their respective generations fought. He answered:

"I know I'm great, but in this situation, every head must bow, every tongue must confess, this is the greatest to all time."

Watch the historic interview here:

