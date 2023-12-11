Muhammad Ali's Legacy Lives On: Boxing legend’s grandson greeted with hero's welcome in Africa ahead of Saturday’s fight

Muhammad Ali has quite a legacy in Africa, and it continues through his fighting family lineage.

Nico Ali Walsh, the Muhammad Ali grandson in question, has an 8-1 pro boxing record and will compete in Africa for his 11th outing on December 16. Ali was always warmly received by the African people wherever he went. Nico Ali Walsh received a similarly kind welcome upon touching down for his fight this weekend.

Ali Walsh is set to clash with Noel Lafargue in a six-round affair that is set to transpire in Conakry, Guinea. This prizefight is slated to reside in West Africa, and Walsh's family lineage has impacted the continent in a pronounced, generational sense.

Walsh looks to rebound from the first loss of his professional loss of his boxing career in the coming days. He dropped a majority decision to Sona Akale in August, and prior to the loss, Walsh faced off with Danny Rosenberger in May. Though not a defeat, the contest would eventually be declared as a no-contest.

Walsh looks to close out the calendar year on a winning note and booked the years with W's following a February UD win over Eduardo Ayala.

Check out the clip of Ali's grandson visiting Africa below:

Muhammad Ali and his affinity for Africa

Muhammad Ali traveled to Africa in 1964 following his shocking world title win over Sonny Liston. During his visit to Lagos later that same year, he was revered with chants of 'King of the World' as crowds gathered for parade processions.

In 1966, an iconic photo emerged from Ali's trip to Egypt, where he was giving her black power salute with the backdrop of the renowned pyramids. He shouted 'Allahu Akbar' as he had converted to Islam and changed his name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali took part in one of the most well-known prizefights ever in Central Africa. 'The Rumble in the Jungle' emanated from Kinshasa, Zaire, and saw Ali halt George Foreman via eight-round stoppage to claim the WBC, WBA, and lineal heavyweight titles once again.

Zaire is now known as the Democratic Republic of the Congo but was known as Zaire during this iconic title switch in October 1974. This fight saw Ali showcase his vaunted rope-a-dope strategy for the very first time, and it's not only arguably his most identifiable fight ever but one of the most historically known combat sports events of all time.