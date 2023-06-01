UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has called out Manel Kape for his crass tweet that addressed Tim Elliott's personal life.

Elliott recently revealed that his wife, Gina Mazany, had been having an affair during their marriage. The added tragedy is that she had allegedly been cheating on him with his best friend and teammate Kevin Croom, who was also the best man at their wedding.

The news shook the MMA community, who has mostly rallied in support of Tim Elliott and his situation. The 36-year-old even revealed that fighters such as Sean Strickland had given him some words of encouragement.

Unfortunately for Elliott not every message was one of support as fellow flyweight fighter Manel Kape addressed him on Twitter. The No-9 ranked 125lb'er claimed Elliott wasn't a 'real man' for bringing his personal life to the public. He tweeted:

"A real man doesn't bring problems from house to street. Much less expose your ex-wife. By the way, what did he expect from a woman with an onlyf*ns account selling her naked photos. In fact Tim already knew, he only brought it to the public for his own attention (9 million P)"

Muhammad Mokaev, who has had several exchanges with Manel Kape in the past, responded to the tweet. According to the British contender, Kape's reply once again proves he isn't a nice person. Mokaev wrote:

"I said it before this guy is big POS"

Tim Elliott reveals he was suprised by how much support he recieved from MMA community

Tim Elliott is set to return to the octagon this weekend as he looks to extend his winning streak to two. The 36-year-old will face Victor Altamirano, a late replacement for his originial opponent Allan Nascimento.

Speaking at a press conference this week ahead of the fight, Elliott adressed questions pertaining to his personal life. The Kansas native admitted that it's been an understandably tough camp but he is thankful for the surprising amount of words of encouragement he has received from fans.

Elliott said:

"The MMA community can be kind of mean and cruel and I got a little bit of that, but for the most part everybody was really supportive...The support I was getting from the MMA community and a lot of it was from guys who had went through something similar...It actually made me feel better, honestly I don't think I would have made it to the fight unless I felt better. I was in a tough spot."

Catch Elliott's comments here:

