Tim Elliott has been accused by Manel Kape for seeking attention, after the 36-year-old revealed that his ex-wife had been having an affair with his best friend.

Elliott had dated women's MMA fighter Gina Mazany for a number of years before they announced their engagement back in 2020. After what appeared to be a happy marriage, Elliott recently shared the news on social media that his wife had been cheating on him.

The 36-year-old had also learned that Mazany had been having the affair with his best friend and teammate Kevin Croom, who was his best man at their wedding.

During the weeks following his announcement, the MMA community has rallied behind Tim Elliott and offered their support.

However, Elliott has also come under some criticism. Fellow flyweight Manel Kape called out the 36-year-old on Twitter and stated that he only revealed the issues of his personal life to gain attention. Kape tweeted:

"A real man doesn't bring problems from house to street. Much less expose your ex-wife. By the way, what did he expect from a woman with an onlyf*ns account selling her naked photos. In fact Tim already knew, he only brought it to the public for his own attention (9 million P)"

Tim Elliott names fighters who have reached out to him

Following what has likely been some of the toughest months of Tim Elliott's personal life, the No.11 ranked flyweight has revealed he was overwhelmed by the support of the MMA community.

Sitting down with the press ahead of his bout against Allan Nascimento at UFC on ESPN 46 this weekend, Elliott revealed that not only did the fans have his back, he had also received words of encouragement from his fellow UFC fighters.

The Kansas native named Sean Strickland and Chris Leben as two of the people who had reached out. He said:

"The MMA community like Lando Vannata messaged me on Twitter like, he's my favorite fighter to watch and I don't know if he knows that but he sent some words of encouragement that really helped. Chris Leben messaged me like I had like legit fighters and fathers and husbands like coming to me and telling me, and Sean Strickland just tapped me on the shoulder and gave me some words of encouragement."

Check out Elliott's comments here:

