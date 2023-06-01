Tim Elliot has opened up about how he got support from the MMA community after the affair between his ex-wife and teammate came to light.

Elliot accused his ex-wife, former UFC bantamweight Gina Mazany, of cheating on him with his teammate, Kevin Croom, in May. The UFC flyweight revealed that his ex-wife had been cheating on him during their entire marriage.

Speaking about the same in a recent press conference, Elliot revealed that many fighters reached out to him and offered words of encouragement. Naming Chris Leben and Sean Strickland as two of the many people who reached out to help him, Elliot said:

"The MMA community like Lando Vannata messaged me on Twitter like, he's my favorite fighter to watch and I don't know if he knows that but he sent some words of encouragement that really helped. Chris Leben messaged me like I had like legit fighters and fathers and husbands like coming to me and telling me, and Sean Strickland just tapped me on the shoulder and gave me some words of encouragement."

Tim Elliot wife affair: Elliot speaks on his return to the octagon at UFC Vegas 74

After being absent for more than a year due to injury, Tim Elliot is finally set to return to the octagon. He was last seen in action against Tagir Ulanbekov in March 2022.

Elliot, who is set to face Victor Altamirano this weekend at UFC Vegas 74, sat down for an interview with ufc.com, where he stated that he missed the action in his time on the sidelines. Calling his profession the best thing in his life besides his kid, the 36-year-old said:

“I've missed it every day, My favorite part of the day is going into the gym and mixing it up. I'll always miss fighting. Even though I have it right now, I miss it. I think about it when I'm not doing it. And when I'm doing it, I'm thinking about it. So other than my kid, fighting is the best thing in my life."

He added:

"And this is going to be one where I've been working some pretty cool stuff, some weird stuff and some fun stuff. It might get me knocked out, but it might give me a bonus check, too. So, I promise you, this is going to be one for the books.”

