What happened with Gina Mazany and Tim Elliott ? UFC fighter accuses her of cheating on wedding day with his training partner

UFC flyweight Tim Elliott recently accused his wife, former UFC bantamweight Gina Mazany, of cheating on him with his teammate and training partner Kevin Croom via an impassionate post on social media. Elliott and Mazany had been together for years and got engaged on July 28, 2020.

Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany trained together at Glory MMA and Fitness Gym along with Kevin Croom and were under the tutelage of coach James Krause. Croom also competed as a bantamweight contender in the UFC for two years before he was released in May 2022.

The No.11-ranked flyweight recently posted a picture of his wedding day on Twitter, showing his wife reading their vows to his daughter while Croom held the mic for her. He outlined Mazany's alleged infidelity in the caption, stating:

"You want to see something gross? This is my “wife” reading vows to my daughter on our “wedding” night! The guy holding the microphone [Kevin Croom] was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire “marriage” Gina Mazany."

Elliott last faced Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 272 in March last year. The 36-year-old defeated the Russian via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Mazany last beat Elizabeth Schroder via a split decision at FAC 17.

Fans react to UFC flyweight Tim Elliott accusing his wife Gina Mazany of cheating on him with teammate

Tim Elliott has built an impressive resume over his career spanning over a decade. The 36-year-old American is currently in his second tenure with the UFC, having won the 24th edition of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) in 2016. He is currently 3-2 in his last five outings and is scheduled to face Victor Altamirano at UFC on ESPN 46 on June 3.

The flyweight fighter recently opened up about his wife cheating on him with his teammate and accused her publically on Twitter. As his post was uploaded, Elliott received a wave of sympathies from fellow fighters and fans alike. They took to the comments section to make their thoughts known.

MMA personality Rob Nakamura tried to guide Tim Elliot, writing:

"On to the next one."

MMA journalist Jason Hagholm wrote:

"Sorry you are going through that Tim."

One fan asked Tim Elliott to remove his daughter's face from the picture, writing:

"The kid don't need to be in the public picture. Blur her face or something."

One fan suggested:

"Sounds like its time for a trip to Thailand bro."

Another fan wrote:

"Damn brother. Sending love. You’ll get thru this shit. Give yourself time."

