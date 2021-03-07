What is the relationship between UFC fighters Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany?

Tim Elliott is engaged to Gina Mazany. The UFC Flyweight fighter announced the engagement via Instagram on July 28, 2020.

Elliott is currently placed at No.12 in the Flyweight rankings and will probably hope to move up the ladder after earning a decision victory over Jordan Espinosa at UFC 259. The former UFC title challenger put on a dominant wrestling display in the prelims card as his experience proved to be too much for Espinosa.

Meanwhile, Gina Mazany earned her first stoppage inside the octagon against Rachael Ostovich in November last year. 'Danger' put on a dominated the fight and the cumulative pressure looked to be too much for Ostovich. Mazany connected with some hard kicks to the body and the referee stepped in to stop the bout at 4:10 minutes of the third and final round.

Gina Mazany's Flyweight debut was also her first win in three years inside the Octagon

Gina Mazany has a close bond with Tim Elliott's daughter

Tim Elliott has a daughter named Sterling from his previous marriage. Sterling and Gina Mazany share a close bond.

As Danger bounced back with a win over Ostovich, she was moved by a photo she received of Tim Elliott's daughter watching her fight. In a post-fight interview, Mazany told the media that she was emotional after seeing the picture.

"It makes me so emotional. Her mom sent me that picture and told us that she was just mesmerized watching me,” said Gina Mazany.

She posted a photo of Sterling on Instagram along with a video of her practicing Jiu-Jitsu. Talking about the five-year-old taking up martial arts, Gina Mazany said-

“She started doing jiu-jitsu, and Tim and I have never pushed it and never influenced her into doing it because let's be real: fighting is a rough sport. But she wanted to do it and it's been such an amazing experience.”