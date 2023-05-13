Fans are disgusted by former UFC fighter Kevin Croom sleeping with Tim Elliot’s wife on their wedding night.

On Friday night, Elliot set MMA Twitter on fire by revealing that Gina Mazany, his wife and fellow fighter, cheated on him with Croom, his Glory MMA training partner and friend. The affair occurred on their wedding night and throughout the relationship. The seventeen-fight Octagon veteran made the announcement on Twitter by saying:

“You want to see something gross? This is my 'wife' reading vows to my daughter on our 'wedding' night! The guy holding the microphone was my 'friend/teammate' my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire 'marriage' Gina mazany”

Since then, fans and fighters have been showing support for Elliot. There has been plenty of backlash toward Croom on Twitter, including some people saying:

“if this is real.... This is a beta bro, you wrecked a fam cuz sum hoe couldn't be real with her man if she would do that to him she gonna do that to you @kevincroom_ufc, damn i guess getting punched in the head makes you a piece of sh*t”

“Kevin croom is the ufc first openly crackhead fighter let them do crack together f*ck em,”

“Kevin Croom is proving he’s scum of the earth”

Former UFC fighter Kevin Croom likes since-deleted tweet supporting his actions

Kevin Croom hasn’t done any favors for himself after Tim Elliot revealed what happened on his wedding night. Despite most fans supporting Elliot, a few did side with Gina Mazany and Croom. In a since-deleted tweet, one fan had this to say on Twitter, which was liked by ‘Crash’:

“Heard what you did to Tim’s wife and I just want to congratulate you … honestly he didn’t deserve her , he’s a beta cuck . Keep your chin up alpha”

Elliot is the only person in the situation still fighting in the UFC, with his next Octagon appearance being against Victor Altamirano on June 3. Meanwhile, Mazany recently won her professional boxing debut against Pearl Gonzalez, while Croom is 2-0 in bare-knuckle boxing under the BKFC banner.

