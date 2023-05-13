UFC flyweight fighter Tim Elliott recently posted a tweet accusing his wife, former UFC bantamweight Gina Mazany, of cheating on him with his friend and teammate Kevin Croom.
Tim Elliott's tweet accused Gina Mazany of being dishonest with him throughout their relationship and even accused her of cheating on him with Croom on their wedding night. The No.11-ranked flyweight tweeted an image of his wedding day and wrote:
"You want to see something gross? This is my “wife” reading vows to my daughter on our “wedding” night! The guy holding the microphone was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire “marriage” Gina Mazany."
Elliott's fans and well-wishers sent their sympathies and expressed their reactions in the comments section of his tweet.
One fan empathized with Elliott and wrote:
"Oh Tim... So so sorry man... My ex-wife cheated on me, but we didn't have kids. I can't imagine this. Super disgusting..."
MMA journalist Jason Hagholm wrote:
"Sorry you are going through that Tim."
Another fan questioned Elliott's daughter being in the frame and wrote:
"The kid don't need to be in the public picture. Blur her face or something."
To which the flyweight replied:
"She’s all over my social media, she’s my entire world."
One user asked how Elliott found out about the affair:
"Damn, how did you find out?"
Elliott explained:
"Texts from her to a friend, later she told me."
One user tried to lift Elliot, writing:
"Sh*t man. That's the worst. Hang in there for the better days to come."
What is the relationship between UFC flyweight fighter Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany?
Tim Elliott and Gina Mazany had been in a relationship for several years before getting engaged on July 28, 2020.
Elliott and Mazany trained together at Glory MMA and Fitness Gym along with former UFC fighter Kevin Croom and trained under coach James Krause. Croom also competed as a bantamweight contender in the promotion for two years before he was released in May 2022.
Interestingly, Gina Mazany shared a close bond with Elliot's daughter, from a previous marriage, named Sterling.
The former women's bantamweight contender once suffered a nasty first-round TKO loss to Julia Avila at UFC Vegas 2 but made a strong comeback against Rachael Ostovich at UFC Vegas 15. In a post-fight interview, she claimed she was moved by Sterling cheering her on at home and stated:
"It makes me so emotional. Her mom sent me that picture and told us that she was just mesmerized watching me."