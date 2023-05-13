Did Gina Mazany fight in the UFC? All you need to know about female fighter who allegedly cheated on husband Tim Elliott

Gina Mazany is a 34-year-old American MMA fighter who has fought in the UFC women's bantamweight and flyweight divisions over two tenures. She also competed in season 18 of The Ultimate Fighter, where she was eliminated in the preliminary rounds by Julianna Pena.

Mazany turned professional in 2008 and won her first four fights before making her UFC debut against Sara McMann at UFC Fight Night 105 in February 2017. McMann defeated Mazany via first-round submission. 'Danger' then went 1-2 in her next three outings in the promotion and was released in January 2020 after two consecutive losses.

After a one-fight stint at King of the Cage, where she defeated Valerie Barney via first-round TKO, Gina Mazany returned to the UFC in June 2020. She once again lost her second promotional debut against Julia Avila via first-round TKO. Mazany went 1-2 in her next three outings, getting cut from the organization in May 2022 after two straight losses.

Gina Mazany has fought 14 times and has a professional record of 8-6. The 34-year-old used to train at Glory MMA and Fitness gym with her husband, Tim Elliott, under coach James Krause. She was recently accused of infidelity by her husband, who alleged that she cheated on him with his friend and teammate, Kevin Croom.

What happened between Gina Mazany and Tim Elliott?

UFC flyweight Tim Elliot recently accused his wife, Gina Mazany, of cheating on him with teammate and former UFC bantamweight Kevin Croom via an emotional post on Twitter.

Training together at James Krause's gym, Elliott and Mazany had been together for several years before getting engaged on July 28, 2020. Notably, Croom also trains at Glory MMA and Fitness Gym alongside the estranged couple. 'Crash' fought in the UFC's bantamweight division for two years before being released in May 2022.

In a recent impassionate tweet, the No.11-ranked flyweight posted a picture of his wedding day, showing Mazany reading their wedding vows to his daughter while Croom held the mic for her. Elliott explained his situation in the caption, writing:

"You want to see something gross? This is my “wife” reading vows to my daughter on our “wedding” night! The guy holding the microphone [Kevin Croom] was my “friend/teammate” my wife cheated on me with this guy the same night! and they have had a relationship our entire “marriage” Gina Mazany."

Tim Elliott last faced Tagir Ulanbekov at UFC 272 in March last year. The 36-year-old defeated the Russian via unanimous decision. Meanwhile, Gina Mazany last beat Elizabeth Schroder via a split decision at FAC 17.

