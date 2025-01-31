Muhammad Mokaev enlightens fan after being asked about Dana White allegedly not greeting him at recent Power Slap event

Former UFC flyweight star Muhammad Mokaev recently attended a Power Slap event where Dana White was also present. Last year, despite being undefeated with seven straight wins in the UFC, 'The Punisher's' contract wasn't renewed, and he exited the promotion.

The Dagestani-British fighter returned to his previous organization, Brave CF, and defeated Filipino fighter Joevincent So via Brabo choke in the first round. Months have passed since Mokaev's release, and fans have been expecting some interaction between him and UFC brass about his contract.

A fan on X asked Mokaev about being in close proximity to White:

"Any reason why Dana didn’t greet you at PowerSlap br?"

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Mokaev responded, citing that he's still grateful to the UFC for giving him a platform prior to his release:

"I saw Dana [White] and Hunter [Campbell] at the power slap didn’t wanna distract them. Of course if I had chance I come and talk. I have no ego towards them , because they didn’t renew my contract we should not forget about 7 fights they gave me platform to put my name on the map."

Expand Tweet

Dana White on Muhammad Mokaev's release: "It is what it is"

Back in August of last year, Dana White was asked by media members about the puzzling release of Mokaev from the roster. This was about two weeks removed from Mokaev's last UFC win - a unanimous decision victory over Manel Kape at UFC 304.

As it turned out, the decision wasn't White's at all, as he subtly told the media:

"It is what it is... This is an opportunity, to be here and to perform in front of the entire world. He's just a guy that did everything wrong and p*ssed these guys off. I wasn't involved with any of the stuff that happened with him, but the matchmakers and Hunter [Campbell] were, and they weren't happy with him. They weren't happy with the way he acted."

Check out Dana White's comments about Muhammad Mokaev below (12:25):

While the full extent of what led to Mokaev's UFC exit is unclear, his erratic fight week in the lead-up to UFC 304 and multiple incidents with Kape likely played a major role.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.