Music helps Colbey Northcutt get into the “I'm gonna have to hurt this person” mood

Colbey Northcutt started learning karate at seven years old and didn’t look back, as she focused on improving her craft.

It became her passion, hobby, and life, which didn’t leave a lot of time for her to pursue other sports. However, one thing that she did enjoy despite her love for karate and martial arts was music.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Colbey Northcutt revealed her favorite type of music:

“My husband and I listen to a lot of worship, you know. For KING & COUNTRY, Hillsong, Casting Crowns, stuff like that. So we listen to a lot of worship and contemporary Christian music. That's pretty much our only genre.”

If we didn’t know that Sage Northcutt’s sister was also a fighter, this choice of music wouldn’t have been surprising. With Colbey Northcutt’s tall frame, complexion, and bright smile, she could easily be cast as an angelic character in a movie or TV series.

However, music has different effects on people, and the 28-year-old offered an interesting perspective on what this genre does for her training:

“Even when we're training, we like to have worship, which is funny for some people, because lots of people need to have music that's like — MMA is a very violent sport, so you need music to kind of like, pump you up and get you in the mood for ‘I'm gonna have to hurt this person,’ but it's almost like worship music calms us down and gives us peace and helps us think.”

Competing in combat sports is indeed more complex than punching and kicking. While those moves play a huge part in it, being able to think on your feet and understand what you have to do are equally important to overcome an opponent.

Makes you wonder if adopting this genre could help improve the performance of other fighters during training.

Colbey Northcutt needs a hobby

Being a fighter requires a lot of time to train and stay fit, which Colbey Northcutt admits got in the way of her finding hobbies.

“You know, I need to actually pick up some more hobbies, I don't really have a lot of hobbies. I feel like we live such an active lifestyle and are always moving that I think that kind of has prevented me from having a lot of hobbies. A lot of professional athletes, when you're at the elite level, that's all you have to do, but we also have a business. So we have to focus on that a lot of times too.”

Juggling training and a business can make it tough to find time for a new hobby. However, with a baby on the way, Colbey Northcutt may get a little more time for herself while preparing for birth.

Also Read Article Continues below

And when her baby girl comes, she may not even think about hobbies for a long while.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim