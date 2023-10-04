"Must’ve saw Dana’s interview" - Oscar De La Hoya's plan to make Ryan Garcia vs Teofimo Lopez or Devin Haney at the MSG Sphere invites mixed reactions

Golden Boy Promotions' head Oscar De La Hoya wants Ryan Garcia to fight at the brand new MSG Sphere in Las Vegas, NV. Garcia is coming off the first loss of his professional career against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in April 2023. He is set to take on Oscar Duarte on Dec. 2, 2023 at San Antonio’s Alamodome.

According to TalkSPORT journalist Michael Benson, Oscar De La Hoya intends to make Ryan Garcia fight against Teofimo Lopez or Devin Haney on Super Bowl Weekend (February 10) at the Sphere, which is being marketed heavily for its state-of-the-art audiovisual capabilities. Benson posted the update on his ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) account.

Ryan Garcia will have a little over eight weeks between the two fights if the event gets booked. Given the stature of opponents he is expected to face in Haney or Lopez, fans were not convinced about Garcia’s chances and they sounded off their thoughts in the comment section of the post. One fan alluded to Dana White's influence in De La Hoya's decision making:

"Dude must've saw Dana's interview last night and now he wants to make a fight at the sphere."

Oscar De La Hoya and Ryan Garcia’s legal battle is not over yet

Ryan Garcia’s loss to Gervonta Davis brought the tension between him and Oscar De La Hoya to light. De La Hoya’s absence at the post-fight press conference strained their relationship to a great extent.

The boxer-turned-promoter filed a lawsuit against Ryan Garcia in the months that followed and alleged that the latter was trying to breach his contract. Garcia responded by filing a lawsuit against ‘Golden Boy’ and the feud became a media sensation.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting, De La Hoya stated that he just wants Garcia to honor the contract and fight. Although the legal battle is still going and a settlement seems out of sight, the duo seem to have worked out their differences for the time being.

Ryan Garcia’s upcoming fight against Oscar Duarte is a product of this reconciliation. Duarte is riding a 12-fight win streak and defeated D’Angelo Keyes in his last outing in May 2023. Since Garcia is coming off the first loss of his career, it will be interesting to see how he deals with the setback.

