  Mustapha Zaouche vs. Gregorio Marcano: Live round-by-round updates

Mustapha Zaouche vs. Gregorio Marcano: Live round-by-round updates

By Jake Foley
Modified Nov 22, 2024 23:40 GMT
Mustapha Zaouche
Mustapha Zaouche (left) plans to stay undefeated by taking out Gregorio Marcano (right). [Image Courtesy: @Mustapha_Zaouche on Instagram]

Mustapha Zaouche looks to extend his undefeated professional boxing record in an eight-round contest against Gregorio Marcano.

The growth of combat sports in France has been highlighted in MMA events put on by the UFC and PFL. Meanwhile, the country's professional boxing scene is improving, which will be showcased at an event on Saturday, November 23.

One fighter to keep an eye on during the Bakary Samake vs. Wade Ryan undercard is Zaouche (15-0). The super middleweight has won four fights in 2024 and plans to continue his winning streak against Marcano (14-7-1).

also-read-trending Trending

Marcano has been even more active than Zaouche by fighting eight times in the calendar year. Besides his lone loss in May, the Columbian boxer has secured six finishes in 2024 and established a five-fight winning streak.

Marcano is taking a massive step up in competition against Zaouche, as all of his 2024 wins have been against winless opponents.

Samake vs. Wade will air live on ESPN+ starting at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. CT. Follow along with Sportkeeda for live round-by-round updates of several fights from the event, including Zaouche vs. Marcano.

Watch Mustapha Zaouche and Gregorio Marcano face off before their upcoming fight below:

Mustapha Zaouche vs. Gregorio Marcano

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

Round 4:

Round 5:

Round 6:

Round 7:

Round 8:

Official Result:

