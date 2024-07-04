MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian explains why Jake Paul favors Tommy Fury "legacy" rematch over high-profile KSI clash

Jake Paul is determined to rematch Tommy Fury, even at the cost of a lucrative bout with longtime rival KSI. Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of MVP (Most Valuable Promotions) and business adviser to 'The Problem Child', asserted this.

He said as much in a sitdown in The MMA Hour, touching on Paul's path in boxing to renowned combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani. While there seems to be more fan interest in a bout with KSI, Paul's own interest lies more strongly with Fury, who handed him a split-decision loss on Feb. 26, 2023.

"I don't think that's a focus for Jake. I think there's much bigger fights that he's focused on from his perspective. Don't ask me what those are, but whether it's financially or motivationally, he does want to fight Tommy Fury again at some point to make that right."

When asked who interested him more as an opponent for Paul between Fury and KSI, Bidarian didn't mince words.

"100% Fury. Of course, of course. That really is about, quote on quote, 'legacy,' right? Because that was the first young boxer he faced."

The bout between Paul and Fury was a hotly contested one, with each boxer having moments. Ultimately, Fury emerged victorious via split-decision, marking the first loss of 'The Problem Child's' career.

Since then, Paul has outlined a goal of becoming a world champion in the sport. However, he has reverted to his old ways of fighting undersized MMA fighters instead of testing himself against proper boxers. He is now set to face ex-UFC welterweight and bare-knuckle boxing sensation Mike Perry.

Jake Paul and KSI have a storied rivalry

Jake Paul and KSI have been at each other's throats ever since the Englishman first faced the former's older brother, Logan Paul, in a pair of boxing matches. They have been calling each other out for years while simultaneously accusing each other of avoiding a matchup with the other.

Based on Nakisa Bidarian's words, it appears that the two men may never truly commit to fighting each other as they both continue to pursue boxing matches against other foes.

