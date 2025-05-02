"My adaptability has been proven" - Dante Leon highlights resilience as key weapon against Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon is confident that his grit and perseverance will shine against Tye Ruotolo in their upcoming ONE welterweight submission grappling world title showdown on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.
During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Leon stated that he can pivot and adapt mid-fight depending on how the match goes:
"To get ahead of me in a ten-minute match is going to be very difficult. And he does, my adaptability has been proven and [I've] shown that I can kinda hang in matches that are tough or hang in matches where I may be down on the scorecards."
The Canadian Brazilian jiu-jitsu star has the opportunity to dethrone Ruotolo and hand him his first defeat under the world's largest martial arts organization. Furthermore, Leon can go up in his head-to-head score against the 22-year-old phenom, which is currently knotted at one apiece.
Dante Leon heaps praise on ONE Championship's unmatched production
The Pedigo Submission Fighting representative also spoke to Cageside Press in another pre-fight interview ahead of his championship battle with the Atos standout inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
In one of the junctures of the interview, the 29-year-old athlete said that the production of ONE Championship is unlike anything he has seen throughout his career, even in other BJJ competitions.
According to Dante Leon, he feels like a superstar every time he walks out to the ring to compete. He said:
"They have incredible production, so it makes you feel like you're in this superstardom almost. It's really cool. As a grappler coming up with a lot of these other tournaments, there wasn't really an opportunity to feel like that."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.