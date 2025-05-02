"My adaptability has been proven" - Dante Leon highlights resilience as key weapon against Tye Ruotolo

Dante Leon is confident that his grit and perseverance will shine against Tye Ruotolo in their upcoming ONE welterweight submission grappling world title showdown on May 2 at ONE Fight Night 31.

Ad

During his pre-fight interview with ONE Championship, Leon stated that he can pivot and adapt mid-fight depending on how the match goes:

"To get ahead of me in a ten-minute match is going to be very difficult. And he does, my adaptability has been proven and [I've] shown that I can kinda hang in matches that are tough or hang in matches where I may be down on the scorecards."

Ad

Trending

The Canadian Brazilian jiu-jitsu star has the opportunity to dethrone Ruotolo and hand him his first defeat under the world's largest martial arts organization. Furthermore, Leon can go up in his head-to-head score against the 22-year-old phenom, which is currently knotted at one apiece.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Dante Leon heaps praise on ONE Championship's unmatched production

The Pedigo Submission Fighting representative also spoke to Cageside Press in another pre-fight interview ahead of his championship battle with the Atos standout inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

In one of the junctures of the interview, the 29-year-old athlete said that the production of ONE Championship is unlike anything he has seen throughout his career, even in other BJJ competitions.

Ad

According to Dante Leon, he feels like a superstar every time he walks out to the ring to compete. He said:

"They have incredible production, so it makes you feel like you're in this superstardom almost. It's really cool. As a grappler coming up with a lot of these other tournaments, there wasn't really an opportunity to feel like that."

North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anatoly Pimentel Anatoly is an MMA writer with six years of experience. He covers ONE Championship at Sportskeeda, where he has contributed over 1000 pieces. He previously served as the lead MMA writer for BetMGM’s blog.



Anatoly holds a bachelor's degree in communication, which he feels has had a significant impact on his career.



Jon Jones’ submission win over Lyoto Machida at UFC 140 in 2011 got him hooked to MMA. His favorite fighters include Eduard Folayang, Demetrious Johnson, Georges St-Pierre, Anderson Silva, and Khabib Nurmagomedov.



Anatoly provides Sportskeeda with exclusive pieces and has previously interviewed the former ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Adriano Moraes. While writing his pieces, he follows an extensive research process, referring only to credible sources like the UFC’s official website, Sherdog, and ESPN. He also likes to provide insights to his readers by keeping in mind important pillars of communication like media literacy and audience dynamics.



Anatoly advocates for a healthy and fit lifestyle by including boxing in his routine. He also loves to travel. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.