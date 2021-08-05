"My ba**s is cold" - UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis' hilarious reaction to using a cryochamber 

Fan favorite heavyweight KO artist Derrick Lewis recently partook in a cryochamber session.

As featured on the UFC 265 Embedded: Vlog Series - Episode 3, Derrick Lewis explained that he’d neglected his body in his younger years. Lewis indicated that he’s getting wiser with age and has started caring for his body a lot more than he used to in the past.

The episode showed Derrick Lewis undergoing physical therapy at a chiropractor/massage facility in Bellaire, Texas. One of the components of the therapy was a session, which saw Lewis stand inside a cryochamber.

The owner of the facility, Kailee Wong, asked Derrick Lewis how he was feeling inside the cryochamber, in response to which, Lewis stated:

“My ba**s is cold”

Derrick Lewis' aforementioned statement is believed to be a reference to his memorable post-fight octagon interview at UFC 229 a few years back.

Derrick Lewis’ hilarious UFC 229 interview with Joe Rogan

Derrick Lewis (left); Alexander Volkov (right)

Derrick Lewis’ post-fight octagon interview at UFC 229 in October 2018 had UFC commentator and interviewer Joe Rogan bursting out full of laughter:

“Joe Rogan asked – “I’m here with the winner, Derrick Lewis. Derrick, why’d you take your pants off?

Derrick Lewis replied by simply stating:

“My ba**s was hot.”

Joe Rogan replied by noting:

“I understand.”

Following this, Derrick Lewis and Joe Rogan spoke about Lewis’ incredible last-minute comeback KO in his three-round heavyweight bout against Alexander Volkov. Lewis went on to put forth a few lighthearted comments, alluding to the US vs. Russia aspect of the fight.

Derrick Lewis was in serious trouble against Alexander Volkov at UFC 229.



And then he unleashed the Black Beast! 😈pic.twitter.com/1vaYwzpLNM — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 18, 2021

Furthermore, Derrick Lewis proceeded to assert that he planned to improve his cardio and wasn’t looking to fight for the UFC heavyweight title with the gas tank he showcased at UFC 229.

One ought to note that Derrick Lewis did, however, fight for the UFC heavyweight title in his very next fight. Lewis faced then-UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the title at UFC 230 in November 2018 and lost the fight via second-round submission.

Presently, Derrick Lewis is set to compete in a fight that’ll mark his second shot at the UFC heavyweight belt, albeit this time around it’ll be for an interim belt. Lewis is scheduled to face Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title at UFC 265 on August 7th, 2021. The winner of this fight is likely to face reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in a title unification matchup.

