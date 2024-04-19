“My biggest dream coming true” – Smilla Sundell reflects on becoming the youngest ONE world champion

At just 19 years old, Smilla Sundell of Sweden has already achieved amazing feats in her martial arts journey, including becoming the youngest world champion in ONE Championship. It is something she is very happy and proud of and looks to build on moving forward.

'The Hurricane' became ONE world champion in just her second outing in the promotion in April 2022. She claimed the inaugural women's strawweight Muay Thai championship belt with a hard-earned unanimous decision victory over explosive Filipino-American fighter Jackie Buntan.

In an interview with Calf Kick Sports, Sundell shared how an amazing feeling it was to see her career dreams come to reality early in her ONE campaign. She said:

"It was my biggest dream coming true. I was very happy. I don't think I knew what was going on that minute. It took me a few minutes to, like, really get it my head."

Trending

Watch the full interview below:

Smilla Sundell seeks to extend her reign as ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world champion when she returns to action on May 3 at ONE Fight Night 22 in Bangkok, Thailand.

She will take on the challenge to be presented by undefeated Russian Natalia Diachkova in the event set to take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and air live and for free in U.S. primetime for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Sundell is coming off a first successful title defense back in September, where she stopped atomweight Muay Thai queen Allycia Hellen Rodrigues by TKO in the third round of their all-champion title clash.

Smilla Sundell looking to display evolving game at ONE Fight Night 22

Smilla Sundell is continuously working to improve her game to keep everything fresh every time she goes out and competes. The same is what she has been doing as she gears up to make another defense of the ONE women's strawweight Muay Thai world title next month.

The 19-year-old striking phenom will stake her world title at ONE Fight Night 22 on May 3 in Thailand against Natalia Diachkova of Russia.

As has always been the case for her in every fight, Sundell said she always strives to evolve as a fighter. It is something she looks to display against Diachkova.

She told the South China Morning Post in an interview:

"I hope so [that I can show a much better version of myself]. I just try to domy best every time."

Check out what she had to say below:

At ONE Fight Night 22, Smilla Sundell is up against an opponent in Diachkova who has been on an impressive roll. 'Karelian Lynx' has won all of her four fights to date in ONE Championship, three by way of knockout, including her most recent in January over Chellina Chirino in the opening round.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback