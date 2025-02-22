“My body’s changing” - Nico Carrillo says it is now impossible for him to make bantamweight limit

After the brutal weight cut that he had to endure to meet Algerian-Thai fighter Nabil Anane at ONE 170, 'King of the North' Nico Carrillo is done playing games with his health.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Andrew Whitelaw of South China Morning Post, Carrillo opened up about the harsh realities of cutting weight and why he's done with it for good:

He said:

"I've got a bit of a trauma from it. Honestly, I'll never ever put myself in that situation again. So I already knew while I was cutting weight that I wasn't going to fight Superlek, I couldn't do that to myself again. Just my body's changing."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In combat sports, pushing your body to the limit is just a normal part of a fighter's life. But when it starts to seriously affect your health, it becomes time to step back and reassess. Nico Carrillo sums it up perfectly:

"I've been getting away with that, but you get away with that until you don't."

Nico Carrillo backing tormentor Nabil Anane to upset Superlek at ONE 172 in Saitama: "I would love to see him do it"

Nico Carrillo isn't one to hold grudges. In fact, he's backing up the man who handed him his last defeat, the 20-year-old ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane.

Ad

"I'm supporting Nabil [Anane]. I would absolutely love him to go and do it. He is really good, he uses his height and reach very well. I can't call it with him and Superlek, although I will be in Nabil's corner 100%, I will be rooting and cheering for him. I would love to see him do it."

Ad

Carrillo knows how dangerous Anane is. The young striker, aside from his impeccable combat prowess, stands at a towering 6'4" ft.

With his skills and his unmatched reach, you would agree when Carrillo says Anane has a decent shot at dethroning Superlek at ONE 172 in Saitama.

Watch the full interview below:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.