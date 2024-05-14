"My body is sh*t" - Mike Tyson reacts to massive fan backlash over age gap between him and Jake Paul

Mike Tyson recently expressed his thoughts on facing harsh criticism for the age difference between him and Jake Paul. Tyson is set to face Paul in a boxing match on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which will be streamed live on Netflix.

Expand Tweet

The biggest point of controversy amongst fans and fighters opposing the contest announcement was Tyson and Paul's age disparity. When the fight happens, 'Iron' will be 58 years old, and his opponent will be 27.

The commission has also drawn criticism for approving it as a pro bout. This implies that there would be eight rounds of two minutes each, along with 14-ounce gloves. Given that this is an official professional match, the outcome will be registered on their records. Tyson is 50-6 (44 knockouts) and Paul is 9-1 (six knockouts).

In order to promote their upcoming boxing match, Tyson, Paul, and co-main eventers Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano personally met. The press conference took place on May 13 at New York City's Apollo Theater.

When asked about his thoughts on the age gap between him and Paul, as well as the criticism he has received about it, Tyson responded:

''Well, I'm beautiful, that's all I can say. I'm doing great but my body is sh*t right now. I'm really sore.''

Check out Mike Tyson's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Since being halted by relatively unknown Irish heavyweight Kevin McBride in the sixth round of their 2005 professional fight, Tyson has not competed in any professional bouts. In his last boxing match, he challenged fellow great Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition contest at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on November 28, 2020. The fight resulted in a split tie.

Meanwhile, Paul's last boxing match took place on March 2 at the José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan against Ryan Bourland. The 27-year-old improved his record to 9-1 by defeating his opponent in the opening round.

Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul ahead of July fight

Mike Tyson is widely considered one of the best boxing heavyweights in history. Amid all the chatter about his age difference, Tyson is confident to prevail over 'The Problem Child'.

Despite this, 'Iron Mike' issued a harsh warning to Paul during the aforementioned press conference. He said:

''I really like Jake a lot but once he's in that ring he has to fight like his life depends on it, because it will be.''