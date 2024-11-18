"My boxing path going forward" - Jake Paul lays down three objectives for the future with focus on "women and prospects"

Jake Paul recently outlined the three objectives he has for the future and noted that he is looking to improve boxing as a whole. The YouTuber-turned-pugilist will continue to operate under his own Most Valuable Promotions and plans to use his name recognition to shine a light on others in the sport.

'The Problem Child' is celebrating his latest win, a unanimous decision over former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, and has plenty of options going forward. He has been called out by several fighters, including reigning undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev, and is also signed with the PFL, where he could possibly make his MMA debut next year.

Following his victory over Tyson, 'The Problem Child' took to his X account to answer questions regarding what could be next for him.

Paul mentioned that he remains focused on his goal of becoming a world champion boxer and will also be focusing on growing MVP through a series of events featuring female boxers and prospects:

"My boxing path forward: Building MVP (the company will be focused on women and prospects and cultural events in any sport), becoming a world champion, and doing massive events along the way"

Check out Jake Paul's post below:

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul a success for sportsbooks

In addition to the success with viewership on Netflix, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul was also a massive triumph for sportsbooks.

'The Problem Child' reposted Darren Rovell's post regarding the volume of wagers for Tyson vs. Paul on BetMGM. According to Rovell, the boxing bout surpassed the highest number of wagers for a combat sports event on BetMGM, including the UFC and other boxing cards.

The post also provided a surprising stat on which competitor was backed more from a betting standpoint:

"BetMGM says that Tyson-Paul was its most bet combat sports fight (MMA and boxing) in its history. The fight had 3 time the bets and 4 times the money vs. any other combat fight in its history. 67% of the money was on Tyson."

Check out the post regarding wagers on Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul below:

