“My brother has the capabilities to get the job done” - Kade confident Tye Ruotolo beats Dante Leon at ONE Fight Night 31

Kade Ruotolo envisions another triumphant outing for his twin brother, Tye Ruotolo, at ONE Fight Night 31.

Tye puts his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title on the line in the co-main event of the card that takes place inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

The Atos representative enjoys a 7-0 run in the world's largest martial arts organization, but longtime nemesis, Dante Leon aims to bring that to an end.

For his part, Kade knows Leon won't be an easy test, but he has full trust in Tye Ruotolo's craft on the canvas to get him across the finish line with his hand raised in Bangkok, Thailand.

"I’m super excited to see it. I know my brother has the capabilities to get the job done. Last time, it was an awesome match," he told the Bangkok Post in an exclusive interview.

Tye and Leon have a little bit of history, too, which only ups the stakes of their first meeting under the ONE spotlight.

The Canadian grappler beat the Atos product when they first shared the mats, but the 21-year-old reigning ONE world champion leveled the score with a submission win in their redo just months later.

Watch the full interview here:

Relive Tye Ruotolo's first world title defense vs Izaak Michell

In April last year, Tye Ruotolo succeeded in his first assignment as the divisional king with a unique submission finish of Australian standout Izaak Michell.

Michell threw everything but the kitchen sink at the American grappling phenom, but Ruotolo fought back and secured the match-winning submission — a modified arm-in choke that he and Kade dubbed the Ruotolotine after the fight — at 4:43 of the contest.

Watch his brilliant Ruotolotine submission here:

The Costa Rica-based talent's upcoming title defense against Leon will be the second time he puts his gold on the line in the organization.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire ONE Fight Night 31 card live in U.S. primetime for free on Friday, May 2.

