"There's no one I'd rather have by my side" - Tye Ruotolo says twin Kade was instrumental in title defense vs Izaak Michell

Tye Ruotolo can now consider himself a true world champion after he successfully defended his ONE welterweight submission grappling world title last Friday.

The 21-year-old admits he couldn't have done it without the aid of his sibling and fellow ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo.

ONE Fight Night 21 was a big day for the Ruotolo household, as the twin prodigies scored submission victories in their respective matches at Bangkok's Lumpinee Stadium.

The American BJJ maestros also collected $50,000 performance bonuses after Kade submitted Francisco Lo, while Tye also did the same against Izaak Michell in the co-main event.

Shortly after vanquishing his Australian challenger, Tye Ruotolo spoke to Mitch Chilson and gave credit where it was due.

After all, his daily battles with his twin Kade molded him into the world-class athlete he is today.

"I just want to say thank you to my brother. He supports me no matter what, every single time. There's no one I'd rather have by my side in the world."

Now imagine having a carbon copy of yourself to train on a daily basis as much as you please. One thing's for sure: Kade and Tye Ruotolo are truly living the BJJ dream.

Kade and Tye Ruotolo pull off the same 'Ruotolotine' choke in one night

ONE Fight Night 21 had plenty of memorable moments, but nothing tops the Ruotolos pulling off identical submission victories.

Earlier in the evening, Kade Ruotolo weathered Francisco Lo's early aggression and forced him to tap with a nifty rear-naked choke/arm-triangle variation. He later coined it as the 'Ruotolotine'.

Turns out, that move is part of the twins' loaded submission arsenal as Tye Ruotolo replicated the choke and made Izaak Michell quit in the same manner.

The replay of Tye Ruotolo's successful world title defense is available free on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

