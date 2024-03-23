"My career is going to change significantly" - Rizin featherweight champion expresses interest in rematch with Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire

It appears as though a cross-promotion bout could be on the horizon as Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire was put on notice during Rizin Landmark 9.

Rizin is a Japanese-based promotion that is no stranger to Bellator as they have co-promoted on a number of occasions since their inception. During their most recent event, reigning featherweight champion Chihiro Suzuki spoke to the fans in the middle of the cage and expressed interest in a rematch with the reigning Bellator featherweight champion.

He said:

"My career is going to change significantly moving forward...I've decided to take my competitors from Japan to those from around the world. After defeating these two, 'Pitbull'! I'm looking forward to the rematch with you. After winning two fights here in Japan, I want to compete against the world."

Suzuki is scheduled to defend his Rizin featherweight championship against Masanori Kanehara on Apr. 29th.

Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire open to rematch against Chihiro Suzuki

It appears as though Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire is also open to a rematch against Rizin featherweight champion Chihiro Suzuki, as there is speculation that the Bellator Champions Series event scheduled for Dec.31st will be another collaboration with the Japanese-based promotion.

Their first encounter came together rather quickly as both agreed to fight in a catchweight bout on short notice at Super Rizin 2, which took place last July and was in conjunction with the cross-promotion event with Bellator. Suzuki pulled off an upset as he earned a first-round knockout win over Freire.

Ahead of his most recent title defense against Jeremy Kennedy at Bellator Champions Series: Belfast, 'Pitbull' mentioned that a rematch against Suzuki is intriguing and something he would like to pursue in order to avenge his loss. He said:

"I'd love to do that rematch [with Suzuki]. I want my revenge this year."

