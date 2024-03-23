PHOTO: Newly-crowned champ Corey Anderson pays tribute to his late nephew by wearing a replica of the suit the latter wore to his prom

Corey Anderson secured an impressive title victory at the Bellator Belfast (March 22, 2024) event. 'Overtime' defeated Karl Moore in the event's headlining matchup, thereby capturing the Bellator light heavyweight title for the first time in his career. In addition, the newly-crowned titlist paid tribute to his late nephew with a special attire.

In an Instagram post put forth by Petesy Carroll of The Ringer MMA Show, the former UFC light heavyweight athlete and reigning Bellator light heavyweight champion was seen sporting a magnificent suit. As suggested in the statement featured in Carroll's post, the chain that Anderson wore comprised a picture of his nephew, who was murdered.

Additionally, 'Overtime's' suit in the photo was a special one that he'd gotten crafted. The suit was a replica of the one that the late youngster wore to prom. Carroll's statement in the Instagram post read as follows:

"Incredible suit on the newly-crowned champ, Corey Anderson. If you look closely, on the chain around his neck, he's wearing a picture of his nephew who was murdered. He got the same suit his nephew wore to his prom made for tonight, as a tribute to him. Class #BellatorBelfast"

Check out the photo of Anderson's suit below:

As for Corey Anderson's title-winning performance at Bellator Belfast, he put on an unrelenting display of his well-rounded MMA prowess. A reputable grappler with ever-evolving striking skills, 'Overtime' seemed to dominate the grappling dominion but was caught by a few heavy strikes by Karl Moore on the feet.

Regardless, Anderson ultimately walked away with a unanimous decision victory with scores of 49-46, 49-46, and 50-45. He's now the new Bellator light heavyweight kingpin, having captured the belt that was vacated by former divisional kingpin Vadim Nemkov.

Corey Anderson expresses elation after overcoming a game Karl Moore at Bellator Belfast

It remains to be seen whom the PFL-owned Bellator MMA promotion matches Corey Anderson up against next. As of this time, 'Overtime' seems to be basking in the glory of his victory in the grueling main event showdown. Anderson is on a two-fight win streak since his defeat against Russia's Vadim Nemkov in November 2022.

In the aftermath of PFL's acquisition of Bellator in 2023, the Bellator Belfast event marked Bellator MMA's first event of the 'Bellator Champions Series.' Meanwhile, Anderson was over the moon after his hard-fought victory at the monumental mixed martial arts event in Belfast, Northern Ireland. As indicated in a report by ESPN, 'Overtime' stated:

"We finally did it ... Momma, we made it. We didn't quit. We got here."