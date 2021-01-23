"My Christmas will come on Sunday morning" - Conor McGregor explains why he refrained from celebrating the festive season with Proper No. 12 Irish Whisky

Conor McGregor is extremely serious about his upcoming rematch with Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 and has made a lot of sacrifices to keep himself in prime condition for the fight.

In the build-up to the fight, which finally goes down tomorrow, McGregor refrained from indulging in the festive cheer with his beloved Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey. The Notorious One said that he will celebrate Christmas on Sunday morning after beating Dustin Poirier in the sequel of their 2014 clash.

In an interview with Extra TV, Conor McGregor said that he sacrificed a lot for this fight and it was difficult to do so during the festive period but claims he will reap the rewards for it.

"I had a little touch of it [Proper No.12 Irish whisky] on Christmas. Just a little with an Irish coffee. Just for a bit of relaxation with the family, and that's it. And before that, [it's been] months. I have refrained from it, as difficult as its been to do it over Christmas, to bring the weight down, to being around all my family and friends enjoying themselves. It's been a battle but I will reap the rewards for it. My Christmas will come this Sunday morning, after this fight."

Conor McGregor wants to reward his fans with an exciting performance at UFC 257

The former two-division world champion revealed that he is taking this fight extremely seriously because he wants to give something back to his legions of die-hard fans across the globe. He said that he wants to reward them for supporting him through thick and thin with an exemplary performance at UFC 257.

"I'm doing this for my fans. My die-hard supporters that have supported me through thick and thin, you know, the ups and downs in my life. I wanted to come back and give them something to cheer about, something to entertain them and put it in, get back in the division, do it correctly, and here we are."

Conor McGregor takes on Dustin Poirier in the headliner of UFC 257 which takes place at the Yas Islands in Abu Dhabi tomorrow. The winner of this fight is most likely to fight for the title next.