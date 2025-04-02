“My coach’s tried-and-true system” - Roman Kryklia content with old-school training in staying double champ

Old-school doesn't always mean outdated - it could mean tried and tested. There's a reason the classics never go out of style, and that's because when something works, you stick with it. And that's exactly what ONE multi-sport, multi-division world champion Roman Kryklia is doing.

After achieving three world titles in six promotional fights, Kryklia isn't changing what's worked for him all these years. With his upcoming title defense at ONE Fight Night 30 just around the corner, and the Ukrainian powerhouse is staying faithful to the same formula that kept him sharp through the years.

“We haven’t introduced any futuristic tech," he told ONE Championship. "I stick to my coach’s tried-and-true system—saunas, steam rooms, rest. It helps both physically and mentally."

There are a lot of new approaches to training and recovery, but Kryklia prefers to stick with the grounded approach that brought him to the top. Of course, this doesn't mean he's grinding 24/7.

"I also make time for things outside of fighting on weekends. That balance is essential, especially with how intense life is today.”

“I’ve always been comfortable” - Roman Kryklia reveals the secret behind his seamless transition between Muay Thai, kickboxing

One of the things that makes Roman Kryklia so dangerous is his ability to bounce between Muay Thai and kickboxing without sacrificing quality. And, according to him, it's all thanks to the hybrid system his coach has going for him:

“My prep hasn’t changed all that much," he said when asked about what's different when preparing for a kickboxing or Muay Thai bout. "My coach’s system is rooted in traditional Muay Thai with a strong kickboxing influence, so I’ve always been comfortable switching between both sports.”

Watch Roman Kryklia defend his ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world championship belt from challenger Lyndon Knowles at ONE Fight Night 30 on April 4, available for fight fans in Canada and North America with an active Prime Video subscription.

