"My d*ck didn't get hard" - Matt Brown recalls how UFC offer made him realize it was time to retire from MMA

UFC veteran Matt Brown recently opened up about his decision to retire from mixed martial arts. 'The Immortal' revealed that he decided to call it a career after the promotion approached him with an offer for a potential fight against Max Griffin.

Last weekend, Brown announced that after 28 fights in the UFC, he was ready to hang up his gloves for good. He has a professional record of 24-19 and holds several records as a UFC fighter, including the most knockout wins in welterweight history. Brown took to X to announce his retirement and wrote:

"Not doing it again. I’m out. That’s the announcement. My life will now be dedicated to serving others. Growing others in the martial arts and building businesses that can help the community and the world."

Expand Tweet

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Brown opened up about his decision to retire. 'The Immortal' explained that he didn't feel excited or inspired after being offered a fight against Griffin, and that led to him thinking about focusing on his businesses instead of fighting. He said:

"The UFC did make me an offer a few months ago for a fight. I remember I woke up one morning and I saw the email, and my d*ck didn’t get hard. I didn’t get a feeling down my spine. I wasn’t excited... But I just didn’t get fired up about it. That was probably the first thing. Then, secondly, [I'm] flipping houses and running a gym now... I really feel like I’m selling these people short because I’ve been fighting."

Check out Matt Brown's comments in the video below:

Expand Tweet

UFC icon Matt Brown opens up on potential post-retirement fight plans

In the same interview, Matt Brown spoke about his plans and revealed he would consider competing in combat sports other than MMA down the line. While the veteran martial artist confirmed that his time in the UFC had come to an end, he was still open to big-money offers from promotions like BKFC or ONE Championship for a bare-knuckle boxing match or a Muay Thai fight.

Speaking to MMA Junkie about his fighting prospects going forward, the 43-year-old spoke about his love for Muay Thai and how any payday below the $1 million mark wasn't attractive enough for him. He said:

"I’ve talked a little bit with those people [at BKFC]. It’s not completely out of the question. Bareknuckle doesn’t excite me a ton because it’s just boxing with the hands, which doesn’t excite me a ton."

Brown continued:

"I wish there was like a Muay Thai promotion that would pay that kind of money, like a ONE Championship or something... If it was Floyd Mayweather or something and got $5 million, $6 million, like, of course, I’m not going to turn that down. But anything under $1 million doesn’t even really make sense to me." [H/T MMAJunkie.usatoday.com]

Watch Matt Brown's full interview with MMA Junkie below: