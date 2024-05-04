"Truly one of the greats, absolute legend" - MMA world pays tribute after Matt Brown announces retirement to "serve others"

The MMA world recently reacted after Matt Brown officially announced his retirement and outlined what he will be devoting his time to now that he isn't competing in the octagon anymore.

The 43-year-old had a lengthy 20-year MMA career that featured a number of memorable fights and highlight reel finishes.'The Immortal' took to his X account to make the announcement and mentioned that he would like to give back and serve his community. He wrote:

"Not doing it again. I'm out. That's the announcement. My life will now be dedicated to serving others. Growing others in the martial arts and building businesses that can help the community and the world."

Brown most recently competed at UFC on ABC 4 last May, where he earned a first-round knockout over Court McGee. Fans commented on his tweet by sharing their well wishes for him in his retirement and congratulated him on a great career. They wrote:

"Truly one of the greats. Absolute legend. Good luck with whatever is next."

"Legend. Thanks for all the wars and insane KO's. Happy retirement."

"Retiring after two performance of the night and one fight of the night after first retiring in 2017 is what legends do. Hats off, Matt. Always was entertaining to watch your fights."

Matt Brown explains reasoning behind his decision to retire

Matt Brown certainly proved that he was still capable of putting on exciting fights as he received post-fight bonuses for each of his last three bouts.

After officially announcing his retirement and interest in serving his community, Brown posted additional tweets to further explain the reasoning behind his decision. 'The Immortal' thanked the UFC and mentioned that he believes that the time was right to move on. He wrote:

"Thanks to @danawhite and @ufc for giving me a platform to express myself and my brand but it is time to move on to bigger, better things!...I'll talk about this on the podcast with @damonmartin and go even deeper when I start my own podcast that I've talked about starting for years now lol...Anyway, be prepared for new content and a new Immortal!"

