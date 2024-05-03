"Commission should call off the fight" - Fans react to William Gomis looking incredibly unwell while weighing in for upcoming UFC 301 fight  

UFC featherweight William Gomis' plight on the scale has fans concerned over his health.

Earlier today at the weigh-ins for UFC 301, the French national came in at 143 pounds, three pounds under the allowed limit for featherweight non-title bouts.

What was strange was the fighter was fully clothed during the weigh-ins. This means he might have been even lighter had he weighed in wearing less, as is the norm with fight weigh-ins.

Adding to the concerns, 'The Jaguar' was visibly wobbly while he making his way to the scale. On it, he had to support himself on the weighing apparatus to avoid falling. Furthermore, he was on shaky legs as he was escorted off the stage by staff.

Per a report by @homeoffight on Instagram, the fighter had thrown up moments before making his way to the weigh-ins, which might have resulted in him tipping the scales three pounds below the limit for his fight against Jean Silva on the preliminary card of the event.

Fight fans were quick to react after seeing the state of Gomis, with many flooding social media noting their concerns and questioning if the fight should be canceled.

@cut_ikf argued:

"There's being drained and then there's that. [The] commission should call off the fight."

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani also voiced his concern writing:

"Gomis makes weight [143 with a 146 limit] which isn't [a] good sign to begin with, and look at his state."

@DuVillo chimed in:

"L fight team or whoever is his coach and whoever was helping him cut weight."

How has William Gomis fared in the UFC so far?

William Gomis made his promotional debut in a majority decision win against Jarno Errens at UFC Fight Night 209. He is currently undefeated in the world's premier MMA promotion at 3-0.

In his last fight, the 26-year-old earned his first finish in the UFC as he TKO'd Yanis Ghemmouri in the third round at UFC Paris in September 2023 with a controversial body kick.

'The Jaguar' is currently on an 11-fight win streak and is a former 100% Fight featherweight champion.