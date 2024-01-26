"My first pro debut’s fight week started on Jan 26, 2020" - Jake Paul remembers the late Kobe Bryant on the 4th anniversary of his death

Jake Paul recently opened up about the late great Kobe Bryant's memory as he reflected on beginning his professional boxing career during a sad time for fans of the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

Bryant, along with daughter Gigi and 7 others, tragically passed away as a result of a helicopter crash on Jan. 26th, 2020. The news shocked the sports world as he was a beloved athlete globally, especially in Los Angeles, where he spent his entire NBA career playing for the Lakers and winning five NBA championships.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer took to his X account, where he shared his thoughts on the Basketball Hall of Famer on the anniversary of his passing. He noted that the Lakers star inspired him with his work ethic and mentioned that his passing made his professional debut a somber moment to look back on. He wrote:

"My first pro debut’s fight week started on Jan 26, 2020. It was a very sad way to start my boxing career. Since then I’ve looked to learn from Kobe Bryant work ethic / Mamba mentality daily. Legends are forever. Rest in peace."

Paul's tweet reflecting on Bryant [Image courtesy: @jakepaul]

Despite the passing of Bryant making for a sad week, Paul was successful in his professional boxing debut as he defeated YouTuber AnEsonGib via first-round TKO.

Jake Paul reacts to card for PFL vs. Bellator

Jake Paul made headlines last year when he announced that he would be making a transition to MMA and signed with the PFL.

'The Problem Child' has been a strong backer of the promotion and continues to promote their events while also sharing updates on his own development as a fighter. Like many others in the MMA community, he shared his excitement for the upcoming PFL vs. Bellator event, which is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, next month.

The event will see a number of champion vs. champion bouts as well as bouts featuring top-ranked contenders in each respective promotion. Jake Paul took to his X account and shared his reaction to the official card that was announced. He wrote:

"Locked in for real."

Paul's tweet regarding the PFL vs. Bellator event [Image courtesy: @jakepaul]