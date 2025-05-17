“My first responsibility is to beat the champion” - Interim kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella says dethroning Prajanchai is top priority

ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella of Canada and Italy has his sights set on a rematch with former tormentor and current two-sport king Prajanchai PK Saenchai.
Prajanchai is the reigning ONE strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion, and is on a collision course with the interim titleholder.
Speaking to veteran MMA reporter Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post in a recent interview, Di Bella says he's looking to book the Prajanchai rematch sometime later this year.
He said:
"As an interim champion, my first responsibility is to beat the champion. But if he wants to fight other guys, yeah, I don’t mind defending my interim title if that’s what it is."
Prajanchai defeated Di Bella at ONE Friday Fights 68 last June 2024, capturing the vacant strawweight kickboxing gold that Di Bella lost on the scales prior to their fight.
Now, the two are expected to run it back soon in ONE Championship to determine the undisputed ruler of the division.
Jonathan Di Bella anticipates return in possible title unification with Prajanchai: "I’m back training at full speed"
Jonathan Di Bella would rather get right back to work than sit on his laurels, should the call come to face Prajanchai PK Saenchai in a ONE strawweight kickboxing world title unification contest.
Di Bella wants to stay sharp and ready should the fight materialize.
He told Nick Atkin:
"Yeah, I’ve been back training and sparring since my last fight. I’ve been training two weeks after my Sam-A fight. And then I took a vacation for a week, I was still training light, but now I’m back training at full speed."
