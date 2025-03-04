"My first time fighting there" - Adriano Moraes thrilled to make Japanese debut at iconic Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172

The Saitama Super Arena has hosted several combat sports events, such as the old days of PRIDE FC, where fighters turned into legends and countless iconic moments were witnessed.

Ad

This is exactly why former ONE flyweight MMA world champion Adriano Moraes is very excited to compete inside the iconic venue for his world title match against Yuya Wakamatsu on March 23 as part of the ONE 172 card.

Ad

Trending

The Brazilian MMA superstar revealed this during his recent interview with Fight Bananas, where he mentioned that this will also be his maiden outing there:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"This is gonna be my first time fighting there. And I've been in Japan for a lot of other stuffs. But this is gonna be my first time fighting there."

Watch Adriano Moraes' full interview here:

Ad

A win for 'Mikinho' will not only reclaim his lost throne at the top of the flyweight division but also spoil the party for the Japanese crowd, who will root for their hometown hero in 'Little Piranha.'

Adriano Moraes stoked to perform in front of Japanese fans at ONE 172

Since this will be his first-ever fight in Japan, the American Top Team and Constrictor Team representative wants to put on a great performance for the Japanese fans.

Ad

Moraes said that he wants to reciprocate their love from them by saying:

"I'm excited to fight in front of the Japanese fans because the Japanese fans are some of the best in the world every time. When I watch some Japanese events and stuff, I see how the fans go to the stadium and celebrate with their favorite fighters. And Saitama Super Arena is a special arena, and I'm blessed to have this opportunity."

Fans can purchase the ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang PPV card via watch.onefc.com. The event will go down inside the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.