  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “My goal is to get the belt” - Shadow eyes featherweight title shot against Tawanchai

“My goal is to get the belt” - Shadow eyes featherweight title shot against Tawanchai

By Atilano Diaz
Modified Sep 09, 2025 17:07 GMT
Shadow Singha Mawynn (Image by ONE Championship)
Shadow Singha Mawynn (Image by ONE Championship)

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand delivered a statement victory at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, and now eyes a title shot following his stunning second-round TKO win over Malian-French star Bampara Kouyate.

Ad

The former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion showcased his finishing ability with a devastating spinning backfist that dropped Kouyate at 1:20 of round two at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, September 6.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Shadow’s dominant performance against Kouyate puts him in prime position to challenge reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the coveted gold.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Shadow told Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 35 in-ring interview:

"For every fight, my goal is to get the belt for myself. I try my best in every fight. I don't know when it's going to happen, but that is always my goal: to get that belt."
Ad

ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, on Prime Video, is available to watch in North America via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Shadow Singha Mawynn had to ‘decide quickly’ with spinning back fist KO

Thai star Shadow Singha Mawynn authored one of the most electrifying finishes of his young career when he caught Bampara Kouyate with a spinning back fist in the second round of their featherweight Muay Thai scrap at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video last weekend.

Ad

He described the finishing sequence with Chilson:

“Yes, in that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed.”

The win also garnered Shadow a $50,000 bonus, which he accepted with his mother in the ring.

Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Shadow Singha Mawynn.

About the author
Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz

Atilano Diaz is an experienced combat sports journalist, having covered both boxing and mixed martial arts for over a decade.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications