“My goal is to get the belt” - Shadow eyes featherweight title shot against Tawanchai

Third-ranked ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand delivered a statement victory at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video, and now eyes a title shot following his stunning second-round TKO win over Malian-French star Bampara Kouyate.The former Rajadamnern Stadium Muay Thai world champion showcased his finishing ability with a devastating spinning backfist that dropped Kouyate at 1:20 of round two at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Saturday, September 6. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow’s dominant performance against Kouyate puts him in prime position to challenge reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the coveted gold.Shadow told Mitch ‘The Dragon’ Chilson in his ONE Fight Night 35 in-ring interview:&quot;For every fight, my goal is to get the belt for myself. I try my best in every fight. I don't know when it's going to happen, but that is always my goal: to get that belt.&quot;ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger, on Prime Video, is available to watch in North America via replay on demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.Shadow Singha Mawynn had to ‘decide quickly’ with spinning back fist KOThai star Shadow Singha Mawynn authored one of the most electrifying finishes of his young career when he caught Bampara Kouyate with a spinning back fist in the second round of their featherweight Muay Thai scrap at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video last weekend.He described the finishing sequence with Chilson:“Yes, in that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed.”The win also garnered Shadow a $50,000 bonus, which he accepted with his mother in the ring.Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more news on Shadow Singha Mawynn.