  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I had to decide quickly” - Shadow breaks down spinning back fist that ended Bampara Kouyate

“I had to decide quickly” - Shadow breaks down spinning back fist that ended Bampara Kouyate

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 08, 2025 13:07 GMT
Shadow Singha Mawnn (center) celebrates his massive win on September 5. [Image: ONE Championship]
Shadow Singha Mawnn (center) celebrates his massive win on September 5. [Image: ONE Championship]

ONE Fight Night 35 delivered plenty of highlight-reel moments, none quite as stunning as Shadow Singha Mawynn's vicious knockout in the co-main event.

Ad

The No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender delivered a sensational knockout of second-ranked Bampara Kouyate inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, September 5.

It wasn't just one-way traffic, however. Kouyate entered enemy territory with savage punch-kick combinations, using his height and reach advantage to push the Thai into reverse gear for three long minutes.

The Singha Mawynn man may have been forced to operate off counters, but whenever he was in range, he threw in a few strikes to let the French-Mali fighter know he wasn't going to back out.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Round two was a different tale altogether, though. Shadow took charge with his kicking game. Every time they landed, the Bangkok-based warrior made sure he followed up with punches.

Kouyate, in return, launched forward with combos of his own. However, just as he evaded the Thai's punch, and swayed backward to load up another fist, the Thai stepped in with a spinning backfist that landed on the money.

The French-Mali fighter answered the count, but he stumbled just before the bout resumed, which forced the referee to halt the action at 1:20 of the second round.

Ad

Dissecting his match-winning moment, Shadow told Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson during the in-ring interview:

"In that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed."
Ad

Shadow's impressive KO earns him 50k performance bonus

Shadow left the Thai capital city with a US$50,000 performance bonus for his highlight-reel finish on September 5.

The No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender now sees his overall record bump up to 81-13, which extends his unbeaten run in the promotion to eight fights in a row.

North American fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 35 can catch the card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications