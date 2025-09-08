“I had to decide quickly” - Shadow breaks down spinning back fist that ended Bampara Kouyate

ONE Fight Night 35 delivered plenty of highlight-reel moments, none quite as stunning as Shadow Singha Mawynn's vicious knockout in the co-main event.The No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender delivered a sensational knockout of second-ranked Bampara Kouyate inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Friday, September 5.It wasn't just one-way traffic, however. Kouyate entered enemy territory with savage punch-kick combinations, using his height and reach advantage to push the Thai into reverse gear for three long minutes.The Singha Mawynn man may have been forced to operate off counters, but whenever he was in range, he threw in a few strikes to let the French-Mali fighter know he wasn't going to back out.Round two was a different tale altogether, though. Shadow took charge with his kicking game. Every time they landed, the Bangkok-based warrior made sure he followed up with punches.Kouyate, in return, launched forward with combos of his own. However, just as he evaded the Thai's punch, and swayed backward to load up another fist, the Thai stepped in with a spinning backfist that landed on the money.The French-Mali fighter answered the count, but he stumbled just before the bout resumed, which forced the referee to halt the action at 1:20 of the second round.Dissecting his match-winning moment, Shadow told Circle-side color commentator Mitch Chilson during the in-ring interview:&quot;In that moment, everything came naturally because I slipped my first and I tried to follow it with something. And this is a shot that I had to decide quickly, and thank God it landed.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow's impressive KO earns him 50k performance bonusShadow left the Thai capital city with a US$50,000 performance bonus for his highlight-reel finish on September 5.The No.3-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender now sees his overall record bump up to 81-13, which extends his unbeaten run in the promotion to eight fights in a row.North American fans who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 35 can catch the card via replay on Amazon Prime Video.