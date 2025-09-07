ONE Fight Night 35 post-fight breakdown: Bampara Kouyate vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn

He waited. He connected. And boom, what a spectacular finish it was. Third-ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender Shadow Singha Mawynn couldn't have wished for a better way to wrap up his eighth appearance on the global stage of ONE Championship this past Friday, Sept. 5.The Thai destroyer overcame No.2-ranked Bampara Kouyate in some fashion to extend his unbeaten winning streak in the world's largest martial arts organization to seven. At the same time, he left the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with a US$50,000 performance bonus.His strategy was clear from the very start of their featherweight Muay Thai showdown. The 25-year-old allowed the French-Mali standout to advance and let him connect for fun.It was merely a tactic to read what the Team Mehdi Zatout star brought to the table, though.Shadow fed off his opposite number's movements towards the end of the opening frame. In Round 2, he went to work, and he only needed 80 seconds to wrap up the contest for his third highlight-reel finish in the promotion.The Singha Mawynn warrior landed a spinning backfist, which crashed into Kouyate's temple. The latter answered the eight-count, but just as the referee decided to continue the fight, the Malian-French contender stumbled sideways. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOfficial result: Shadow defeats Bampara Kouyate via TKO at 1:20 of Round 2The 25-year-old's impressive win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai took him up to 81-13 in his career. It was easily one of his most memorable knockouts of his career.ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai may have his hands full as he challenges Liu Mengyang in a featherweight kickboxing joust in the main event of ONE Friday Fights 126 on Sept. 26.But when Tawanchai's got that out of the way, Shadow could likely earn a shot at his compatriot's Muay Thai gold in his next outing.ONE Fight Night 35 will be available to North American fans via replay on Amazon Prime Video.