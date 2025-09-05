Shadow ready to use all eight limbs against dangerous Bampara Kouyate: “You’re definitely going to see my elbows”

Featherweight Muay Thai striking veteran Shadow Singha Mawynn of Thailand knows he’s up against a very dangerous opponent when he takes on Malian-French fighter Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend.The talented striker and No.3-ranked divisional contender will attempt to steal Kouyate’s No.2 ranking with a big win on Friday, and he wants to showcase his complete offensive arsenal in ‘the art of eight limbs.’ View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShadow told ONE Championship:&quot;You're definitely going to see my elbows in this fight. If I just stand and trade punches with him, I might not land as many shots as he does, so I could get hit more often.”Shadow is known for his elbows and rapid-fire kicks, both of which will come of use against Kouyate, who is also a Calvin Klein runway model.ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video will go down live at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand and will stream in U.S. primetime on Friday, September 5. Fans in North America can catch all the action on Prime Video.Shadow Singha Mawynn doesn’t expect Bampara Kouyate showdown to go the distanceThai star Shadow Singha Mawynn tells fans not to blink because he doesn’t believe his featherweight Muay Thai clash with Bampara Kouyate at ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger on Prime Video this weekend will hear the final bell.Both Shadow and Kouyate are known for their sublime finishing ability, so this fight could end in an instant.The 25-year-old said:&quot;I'm confident that someone is getting a knockout in this fight, either him or me. I want an impressive win because it will be good for my future.&quot;Check back with Sportskeeda MMA for more updates on Shadow Singha Mawynn.