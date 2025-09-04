  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • ONE Fight Night 35 preview and predictions: Bampara Kouyate vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn

ONE Fight Night 35 preview and predictions: Bampara Kouyate vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 04, 2025 11:51 GMT
(From left) Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn lock horns at ONE Fight Night 35. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn lock horns at ONE Fight Night 35. [Images: ONE Championship]

A high-octane featherweight Muay Thai matchup between ranked contenders, Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn, should give striking fans an absolute treat when the world's largest martial arts organization returns to the fabled Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad

No.2-ranked Kouyate faces arguably his toughest test yet against the fierce No.3-rated contender, with a victory for either superstar positioning them as a favorite to challenge ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai down the road.

Both warriors head into their co-main event battle this Friday, September 5, in fine form. The French-Mali standout, who fights out of Team Mehdi Zatout, has scored back-to-back TKOs of Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In the opposite corner, Shadow has gone undefeated across six successive appearances after being stunned in his debut fight in February last year.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Before they strap the four-ounce gloves and provide non-stop action inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, here's our prediction for this guaranteed banger at ONE Fight Night 35.

Ad

Prediction: Bampara Kouyate to beat Shadow via TKO in round three

Shadow's relentless pressure and love for putting on barnburners will test Bampara Kouyate's defensive capabilities to the fullest.

The Thai striker's aggressive style creates immediate danger for Kouyate, who must avoid getting drawn into firefights against the Singha Mawynn's power and volume.

That said, Bampara Kouyate, a Mehdi Zatout protege at Pattaya's Venum Training Camp, is no stranger to facing ultra-aggressive fighters.

Ad

The French-Mali striker should have it in him to handle his opposite number's destructive arsenal and allow his technical advantages to shine the longer the fight goes.

As such, Bampara Kouyate's ability to remain composed under pressure will allow him to weather an early storm for his foe while identifying opportunities to form an all-out plan in the second or third round.

Kouyate should establish his jab and movement by then, making it easier for him to jump out of the pocket when Shadow overextends.

Ad

From then on, the 30-year-old fighter, who has been modelling over the past year, will be able to accumulate damage and drop the tough-as-nails Thai down thrice in the third round to score his third successive triumph in the organization.

North American fans can watch this exciting featherweight Muay Thai contest and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications