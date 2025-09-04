ONE Fight Night 35 preview and predictions: Bampara Kouyate vs. Shadow Singha Mawynn

A high-octane featherweight Muay Thai matchup between ranked contenders, Bampara Kouyate and Shadow Singha Mawynn, should give striking fans an absolute treat when the world's largest martial arts organization returns to the fabled Lumpinee Stadium for ONE Fight Night 35.No.2-ranked Kouyate faces arguably his toughest test yet against the fierce No.3-rated contender, with a victory for either superstar positioning them as a favorite to challenge ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai down the road.Both warriors head into their co-main event battle this Friday, September 5, in fine form. The French-Mali standout, who fights out of Team Mehdi Zatout, has scored back-to-back TKOs of Jo Nattawut and Luke Lessei.In the opposite corner, Shadow has gone undefeated across six successive appearances after being stunned in his debut fight in February last year.Before they strap the four-ounce gloves and provide non-stop action inside the Mecca of Muay Thai, here's our prediction for this guaranteed banger at ONE Fight Night 35. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrediction: Bampara Kouyate to beat Shadow via TKO in round threeShadow's relentless pressure and love for putting on barnburners will test Bampara Kouyate's defensive capabilities to the fullest.The Thai striker's aggressive style creates immediate danger for Kouyate, who must avoid getting drawn into firefights against the Singha Mawynn's power and volume.That said, Bampara Kouyate, a Mehdi Zatout protege at Pattaya's Venum Training Camp, is no stranger to facing ultra-aggressive fighters.The French-Mali striker should have it in him to handle his opposite number's destructive arsenal and allow his technical advantages to shine the longer the fight goes.As such, Bampara Kouyate's ability to remain composed under pressure will allow him to weather an early storm for his foe while identifying opportunities to form an all-out plan in the second or third round.Kouyate should establish his jab and movement by then, making it easier for him to jump out of the pocket when Shadow overextends.From then on, the 30-year-old fighter, who has been modelling over the past year, will be able to accumulate damage and drop the tough-as-nails Thai down thrice in the third round to score his third successive triumph in the organization.North American fans can watch this exciting featherweight Muay Thai contest and the entire ONE Fight Night 35 card, live in U.S. primetime, with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.