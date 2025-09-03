  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Bampara Kouyate on the similarities between Muay Thai and the catwalk: “I’m an artist”

Bampara Kouyate on the similarities between Muay Thai and the catwalk: “I’m an artist”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 03, 2025 13:50 GMT
Bampara Kouyate | Photo by ONE Championship
Bampara Kouyate | Photo by ONE Championship

Second-ranked ONE featherweight Muay Thai contender Bampara Kouyate of Mali and France perfectly juggles his careers as an elite striker and professional model.

Ad

According to ‘Bambi’, while his chosen fields couldn’t be more different from each other, they both require a common artistic foundation.

In a ONE Championship interview, the Team Mehdi Zatout ward reflected on his dual roles in the ring and the catwalk:

"It's extremely different things, but the main part is art. For me, I see the artistic part from fashion and from Muay Thai. For me, it's just art, and I'm an artist. I'm like a painter. Every hit is a brush stroke. And when I catwalk, it's the same. I try to be as handsome as I can, to represent the clothes that I wear."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad

Bampara Kouyate's unique lifestyle sees him splitting time between training camps and fashion shoots.

The demands of both worlds could be overwhelming at times, but the 29-year-old has managed to excel seamlessly.

Now, the WMC European Muay Thai Champion will look to take his fighting career to new heights at ONE Fight Night 36 on Prime Video, streaming live and free for North American subscribers on September 5.

‘Bambi’ will cross swords with the dangerous No. 3-ranked Shadow Singha Mawynn in a possible featherweight Muay Thai world title eliminator inside the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Ad

Bampara Kouyate grateful to earn a living from doing what he loves

While modeling is something Bampara Kouyate thoroughly enjoys, his heart will always belong to 'The Art of Eight Limbs'.

'Bambi's undying passion for Muay Thai burns as bright as ever after notching back-to-back highlight reel knockouts on the global stage against tough opponents Luke Lessei and Jo Nattawut.

Ad

For Kouyate, fighting for a living is a blessing he will never take for granted. He told ONE:

"This feeling for me, it's just amazing. To do something that I love, and get money for it — that's just amazing. I'm just very grateful to life, and I love it."
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications