Felipe Lobo reminded fans why he is one of the best in the world when given the proper time to prepare for a fight.

Last weekend, the Brazilian striker earned a third-round TKO win over Saemapetch Fairtex in their bantamweight Muay Thai battle at ONE Fight Night 28 inside the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Before this outing, he suffered a heartbreaking loss to Nabil Anane that accelerated the Thai-Algerian fighter's rise in the divisional rankings. Their three-round war was decided by the judges' scorecards, with Anane taking home the win.

Speaking to Nick Atkin of Bangkok Post after his win last weekend, Lobo revealed the circumstances that led to his fight that could have contributed to his disappointing performance:

"I had the fight with Nabil last time but I didn’t have a long time for preparation… I was initially supposed to fight another guy, very strong legs, Suablack. And then they changed the fight to Ferrari, then it changed to Nabil. So my head was crazy and the whole preparation changed a lot. I hope I get my rematch with Nabil now at the right time for training."

With Anane now holding the interim ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title, Felipe Lobo is setting his sights on avenging that loss and claiming his spot on top of the division.

Felipe Lobo puts division on notice with second win over Saemapetch

Despite reeling from back-to-back losses, Felipe Lobo came to ONE Fight Night 28 full of confidence and left with his hand raised in victory.

His vicious left hooks led to two knockdowns in the second round, and he continued his onslaught in the third round with two more knockdowns that led to a TKO win with four knockdowns in a match.

The division is currently in disarray with ranked contenders like Nong-O and Nico Carrillo moving to different weight classes. Lobo's win could vault himself up to the world title conversation quickly, especially considering his last two losses came at the hands of interim titleholder Nabil Anane and former world champion Jonathan Haggerty.

Whether he gets his wish to avenge his loss to either man or be matched up with fourth-ranked contender Kiamrian Nabati, expect fireworks when 'Demolition Man' takes center stage once again. against any of them.

