"My higher self guided me to more family time" - Ex-UFC champ Sean O'Malley's reality check sparks major life shift

The UFC recently shared the UFC 316 countdown video on its YouTube channel, where former bantamweight kingpin Sean O'Malley discussed ditching bad habits and minimizing distractions ahead of his upcoming bout.

O'Malley is set to face reigning champion Merab Dvalishvili in a rematch at UFC 316 on June 7. The two first locked horns at UFC 306 last year, where Dvalishvili captured the title after cruising to a unanimous decision victory against O'Malley. 'The Machine' had gone on to defend his championship against the then-undefeated Umar Nurmagomedov. Meanwhile, O'Malley had taken time away from the sport.

'Suga' said that his higher self has guided him to prioritize his family and avoid pointless distractions in life.

"Everyone has a higher self [which] guides them through life. My higher self guided me to more family time and less pointless sh*t."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

O'Malley met his wife Danya Gonzalez in the gym and tied the knot with her in 2017. The couple became parents in 2020, as Gonzalez gave birth to their baby daughter Elena. O'Malley has spoken about the importance of his family on several previous occasions.

Merab Dvalishvili aims to finish Sean O'Malley at UFC 316

Merab Dvalishvili recently appeared in an interview with The Schmo, during which he said that he went easy on Sean O'Malley in their first bout but now wants to make a statement on June 7 by securing a finish in their rematch.

"I do have extra motivation to finish this fight because, in the first fight, I was going easy on him, but this time, I'm looking for a finish. It is nothing against him, but this is the sport, and that's what we do. I just want to make a statement this time."

He added:

"[In the first bout,] I was laughing, showboating, and kissing him. I'm not planning on kissing him in this fight, I'm planning to finish him."

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

