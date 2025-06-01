Will Merab Dvalishvili kiss Sean O'Malley at UFC 316? 'The Machine' answers

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Jun 01, 2025 02:28 GMT
Merab Dvalishvili (left) weighs in on potentially kissing Sean O
Merab Dvalishvili (left) weighs in on potentially kissing Sean O'Malley (right) at UFC 316. [Images courtesy: Getty]

Merab Dvalishvili is currently set to face Sean O'Malley in the headlining event of UFC 316 on June 7 in Newark, New Jersey. Ahead of the fight, Dvalishvili addressed the topic of possibly kissing O'Malley again.

Ad

At UFC 306 last year, 'The Machine' defeated O'Malley to become the bantamweight champion. During that match, Dvalishvili lightheartedly poked fun at the Montana native by kissing him on the back.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, the Georgian fighter was asked if he would kiss O'Malley again at UFC 316. In response, Dvalishvili said:

"No, I'm not planning kissing this fight. I'm planning to finish [O'Malley] and if kiss will come... I don't know... I never plan like this stuff, bro. It's just natural and depends how I'm gonna feel, but I already kiss him. Now, it's time to smash him."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below (5:33):

youtube-cover
Ad

Sean O'Malley shares honest preview of Merab Dvalishvili rematch

In their previous encounter, Sean O'Malley fought Merab Dvalishvili while dealing with a hip injury, which limited his ability to refine his grappling skills before the fight. Immediately after UFC 306, O'Malley underwent surgery to address the injury and is now fully fit for the rematch.

In a recent appearance on The Jim Rome Show, 'Suga' was asked how he would defeat Dvalishvili. In response, O'Malley wittily said:

Ad
"I gotta win the first three rounds, and I gotta win the last two rounds. I gotta break 'The Machine' and I gotta beat him, win the positions, and I know I could beat Merab. He is open to be getting knocked out. I am very confident that I can put his lights out. I am also confident that I can beat him in a five-round fight."
Ad

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below (via @Home_of_Fight on X):

Dvalishvili is currently on a 12-fight winning streak in the UFC. In his most recent match at UFC 311, the Georgian fighter defended his bantamweight title against Umar Nurmagomedov, winning by unanimous decision.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications