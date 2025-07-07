"My kids lie to me too" - MMA insider responds as Jon Jones claps back at Tom Aspinall's steroid accusations 

An MMA personality recently gave his take on Jon Jones' response to Tom Aspinall's steroid allegations. The individual made fun of Jones' remarks, citing the American's use of illegal substances in the past.

Jones retired from mixed martial arts last month after avoiding a title unification bout with Aspinall, who was then-interim heavyweight champion. Despite his stellar octagon resume, many, including the Brit, disregarded Jones as the greatest of all time due to his previous controversies with performance-enhancing substances (PED).

During an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show last month, Aspinall didn't directly take aim at Jones' past PED scandals. However, the 32-year-old voiced his displeasure with anyone who uses steroids to improve their performance, particularly in combat sports. This sparked a response from the former two-division champion, who took to Instagram to insist on his innocence.

''You silly gooses know, I never took steroids. The evidence is all there. Hence why I was able to fight again and the rules have been changed for everyone across all sports. Call me the game changer.''

Veteran MMA referee John McCarthy took notice of Jones' comments and mocked him by bringing up the 37-year-old's previous positive PED test results.

McCarthy said the following during a recent episode of the WEIGHING IN podcast:

''My kids lie to me, too. That's just telling you straight out. Sorry, [Jones'] been caught. He's been caught multiple times. He wants to get into this whole picogram thing and stuff. As simple as it gets, the reason that Jon Jones got caught was because he took him and I can't say when. I'm not going to say how many. I I don't know. He knows.''

Check out John McCarthy's comments below (27:49):

Daniel Cormier says Jon Jones is not the greatest of all time

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones met twice in the octagon. Their first meeting at UFC 182 saw Jones prevail via unanimous decision. However, their rematch at UFC 214 was ruled a no contest after 'Bones' tested positive for Turinabol.

During a recent appearance on the Pound 4 Pound podcast, Cormier took aim at Jones' PED controversies, saying:

"If you have steroid accusations, you can't be the GOAT. I agree completely... Jon will never have losses, that's where he saves himself... In terms of fighting skills, that dude is good. He beat me. I also recognize he's probably not the only guy I fought that had performance enhancers. He was just the only one I couldn't beat. So at the end of the day, he still won the fight. My frustration is, why did it happen every time."

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

