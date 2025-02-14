“My last chance to get back at him ” - Kevin Belingon relishes the opportunity to test his skills with eternal rival Bibiano Fernandes

'The Silencer' Kevin Belingon is embracing what could be his final opportunity to settle the score with longtime rival Bibiano Fernandes. Speaking with Nissi Icasiano of The MMA Superfan, the former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion expressed both gratitude and determination as he prepared for their fifth encounter at ONE 171: Qatar.

Belingon shared:

"Our previous fights, I just took them as lessons. The feeling of fighting him again now is like it's a world title shot again. This is our fifth fight already."

The Filipino striker remains appreciative of the chance to once again face the Brazilian submission specialist:

"I thank ONE Championship for giving this opportunity, because I think this is my last chance against him to get back at him and even the score."

Check out the full interview below:

"I really want to avenge myself" - Kevin Belingon admits there's pressure to face Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: Qatar

With four previous meetings between them, the pressure is on for former champ Kevin Belingon. 'The Flash' Bibiano Fernandes has dominated their rivalry with three victories out of four encounters, but Belingon seeks to close the gap. Speaking with The MMA Superfan, he said:

"For now, there's a bit of pressure because I really want to avenge myself and prove that I can still go. I'm taking our previous fights as a lesson and I'm now focused on our upcoming fight."

Belingon has made adjustments to his game, particularly in grappling, where Fernandes has historically held the advantage:

"I tried my hand in BJJ and I'm really happy with my teammates."

Belingon and Fernandes are set to meet again on Feb. 20 at ONE 171, which will take place in the Lusail Sports Arena. This marks the promotion's return to Qatar, one year after its first visit.

ONE 171 will stream live at watch.onefc.com.

