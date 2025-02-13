“I really want to avenge myself” - Kevin Belingon admits there’s pressure to face Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: Qatar

Kevin Belingon has faced Bibiano Fernandes in one of the longest rivalries in ONE Championship history, yet he admitted that there's still lingering pressure of taking on his old rival.

The Filipino legend will face off against his fellow former world champion in a bantamweight MMA clash at the stacked ONE 171: Qatar card on Feb. 20 at Lusail Sports Arena.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Belingon said there is pressure surrounding the fight since he lost his last matchup against Fernandes for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title in Japan.

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Kevin Belingon, a former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion, said:

"For now, there’s a bit of pressure because I really want to avenge myself and prove that I can still go. I’m taking our previous fights as a lesson and I’m now focused on our upcoming fight. I tried my hand in BJJ and I’m really happy with my teammates."

Belingon last faced Fernandes at ONE: Century Part II in October 2019 but lost via submission to the Brazilian legend. The pair figured in one of the most storied rivalries in ONE Championship history and they faced off against each other an astounding four times from 2016 to 2019.

Fernandes is up 3-1 in their head-to-head series. All their fights are for the ONE bantamweight MMA world title.

ONE 171 is ONE Championship's return to Qatar. The promotion held its first card in the Middle Eastern nation, ONE 166, in March 2024 at Lusail Sports Arena.

Tickets for the ONE 171 are available at Q-Tickets and the card will be streamed live at watch.onefc.com.

Watch Belingon's entire interview below:

Kevin Belingon relishes in surprising opportunity to avenge his defeat against Bibiano Fernandes

Kevin Belingon may have been surprised when he was offered a match against Bibiano Fernandes, but 'The Silencer' is ready for his shot at revenge against his old rival.

In the same interview with The MMA Superfan, Belingon said it's time to grab his opportunity to exorcise his past demons.

"When this fight was offered, I was immediately excited about it, and I was also surprised. I didn’t expect that I’ll face Bibiano [Fernandes] again. So this is a chance to get back against him."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.