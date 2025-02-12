"This dude is scary" - Former champ Kevin Belingon's brutish power has fans ducking for cover in insane highlight reel

Former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Kevin Belingon is far and away one of the greatest combat sports athletes the Philippines has produced in its rich history.

Ahead of his bantamweight MMA bout with long-time rival and fellow former 145-pound MMA king Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20, the world's largest martial arts promotion shared the Filipino brawler's most iconic performances on Instagram.

Check out the post below:

Fans had a visceral reaction to Belingon's thundering strikes and sounded off in the comments section, which can be read below:

"This dude is scary 🔥"

"Gahhh damn that kick was wild."

"How much power this guy has if the first fighter flew across the ring?"

"That first sequence is outrageous 🔥"

"He is a Killer machine."

"Dude is like a ferocious gremlin."

Screenshot of fans' comments. [ONE Championship/Instagram]

'The Silencer' has fought Fernandes four times in the past, with Belingon's lone win against 'The Flash' happening in November 2018 to unify the bantamweight MMA gold and become the undisputed king of the division.

Kevin Belingon gains unlikely supporter ahead of ONE 171 matchup with Bibiano Fernandes

Kevin Belingon is gearing up for what could be the final chapter of his story with Bibiano Fernandes at ONE 171, and third-ranked ONE bantamweight MMA competitor Kwon Won Il is fully backing his December 2021 opponent.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA, 'Pretty Boy' shared why the Lions Nation MMA star will have his support, saying:

"I still want Belingon to win because he shared the circle with me. I love the Philippines and my former opponent Kevin Belingon. So I hope he wins."

ONE 171 will occur at the Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar. Tickets are available via Q-Tickets.

