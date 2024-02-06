"My left hand needs to see some action" - Sean O'Malley predicts dire fate for Marlon Vera in UFC 299 rematch

UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley will put his title on the line at UFC 299 for the first time since acquiring it at UFC 292 against Aljamain Sterling.

O'Malley will take on former foe Marlon Vera in the main event on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami. During an episode of the TimboSugarShow on his YouTube channel, O'Malley spoke about his next fight and about trying out something new by knocking out Vera with his non-dominant hand.

He said:

"We could be on the jet right now flying back five weeks from now with another ruby in my belt, another highlight reel for the highlight reel. You know what I’ve been thinking too? my right hand’s been getting all this f*****g, ‘Oh my God, your right hand is so amazing, can I touch it, can I see it,’ and my left hand needs to see some action. So I’m – we’ll see how I’m feeling, you know, March 9. But I might f*****g lady one of these suckers on him to really just put his lights out. We’ll see."

O'Malley stated that he wanted the fight to be a war, even if he has the ability to end the fight early and "make it look easy."

"But I plan on it being a war, a hundred percent. I do not think this fight is going to be easy. Can I make it look easy? One hundred percent, you know what I mean? But I plan on this fight being a f*****g war, 25 minutes in Miami. [Walking out of there, barely walking], let’s get it, let’s go."

Ryan Garcia takes a dig at Sean O'Malley, reignites feud

Boxing star Ryan Garcia recently took a dig at Sean O'Malley's boxing ability after a fan provoked him.

Garcia wrote on Instagram that 'Sugar' could not hold up against him in a boxing fight:

"Sean O'Malley couldn't hold my gym bag let alone be able to box with me"

The two fighters have also had a run-in with each other previously and exchanged comments. O'Malley had teased a crossover fight between the two on Logan Paul's podcast. He stated that if they kept going at the same trajectory, the UFC would not be averse to the idea of promoting a fight:

"That's what I am saying! We gotta keep doing our thing, keep both winning and become big enough, 'cause the UFC, they're about money. So if there's the opportunity, five, six years down the line, I'm the f**king man, there's another f**king man in boxing, UFC would be down. They would be down, but it has to be big enough."

