“My legacy” – Kade Ruotolo explains motivation behind desire to pursue MMA

After dominating the world of Brazilian jiu-jitsu, reigning ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion Kade Ruotolo is gearing up for a move into mixed martial arts.

Making his promotional debut in May 2022, Ruotolo has dispatched every man ONE Championship has put in front of him thus far. That includes names like Shinya Aoki, four-time Sambo world champion Uali Kurzhev, and IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel.

On January 28, he will put his title on the line once again as he runs back his June 2023 clash with Norwegian submission standout Tommy Langaker.

Ahead of his highly anticipated return later this month, Kade Ruotolo spoke about his desire to make a run in MMA before putting an end to his already iconic combat sports career.

“I was just thinking about it recently, and it is more about what I want to be known for, you know, in terms of my legacy,” Ruotolo said during an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast.

He added:

“And it was like yeah I can win the worlds six times or win ADCC six times, but it would be super sick if I could get a black belt world title in the gi and an MMA world championship, get the ONE world title, or whatever it may be. But I just want to secure titles in MMA, jiu-jitsu, and so on.”

Kade Ruotolo runs it back with Tommy Langaker at ONE 165 in Japan

Kade Rutolo’s last appearance inside the Circle came at ONE Fight Night 11 on Prime Video.

On that night, he earned a well-deserved unanimous decision over Tommy Langaker, but the pair will go at it once again as ONE Championship heads to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

Langaker has earned wins over Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev, proving that he has what it takes to hang with the best grapplers from around the world.

Will the second time be the charm for the 121-win veteran or will Ruotolo once again prove to be too much for the Norwegian to handle?

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.