“My main focus is Sam-A” - Jonathan Di Bella not looking past legendary Thai opponent at ONE 172

While Jonathan Di Bella has a handful of names in his hit list, the Canadian-Italian is not looking past the task at hand — that being a showdown with former multi-time ONE world champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao

Heading to the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan this Sunday, March 23, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star will look to once again wrap 26 pounds of gold around his waist when he meets the Thai legend for the ONE interim strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

It will be just one of five massive title tilts that night as ONE Championship is set to deliver the biggest card in promotional history on global pay-per-view.

During a recent interview with Combat Sports Today, Di Bella made it clear that there are plenty of fighters he'd like to tussle with inside the Circle, including reigning two-sport titleholder Prajanchai.

But for now, his focus is solely on beating Sam-A and becoming interim champion:

"There’s still the rematch with Prajanchai, then there are people in other divisions — the weight division higher, maybe one day," Di Bella said. "But right now my main focus is Sam-A. Without beating him, there’s no possibility for anything else."

Sam-A gunning for a walk-off KO against Jonathan Di Bella at ONE 172

Some believe Sam-A's experience — having competed in over 400 fights throughout his career — will be the difference-maker against Jonathan Di Bella in Japan.

Others suggest that youth will win the day as Di Bella is 13 years younger than the 41-year-old Sam-A.

Asked how he plans to narrow the age gap inside the Circle, the Thai legend revealed that he's been training harder than ever to maximize his power and potentially put away his opponent with a single blow:

"I was in training camp for about three months. I trained with the trainers and athletes in the gym. I trained harder because I'm older now, so I have to train harder than when I was younger. I focused on strengthening my weapons, I want them to be powerful enough to finish my opponent with one hit."

Will Sam-A turn back time and add another ONE world title to his collection, or will Di Bella prove to be too much for the aging icon to overcome?

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23.

